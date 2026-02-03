Associate Sponsors

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales rise 41.24% to Rs 17.57 crore

Net profit of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.24% to Rs 17.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales17.5712.44 41 OPM %20.89-22.03 -PBDT4.30-2.94 LP PBT3.69-3.79 LP NP0.41-3.63 LP

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

