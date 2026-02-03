The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.24% to Rs 17.57 crore

Net profit of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.24% to Rs 17.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.17.5712.4420.89-22.034.30-2.943.69-3.790.41-3.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News