All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers softens to 3.48% in Apr-25

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) (Base: 1986-87=100) increased by 1 point each for the month of April 2025, to stand at 1307 and 1320 points, respectively. The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for April 2025 were recorded at 3.48% and 3.53%, respectively, compared to 7.03% and 6.96% in April 2024. The corresponding figures for March 2025 stood at 3.73% for CPI-AL and 3.86% for CPI-RL.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

