Kwality Pharma spurts on strong Q4 numbers

Kwality Pharmaceuticals surged 15.69% to Rs 955.30 after the company's adjusted consolidated net profit rose 49.23% to Rs 14.49 crore while net sales rose 25.77% to Rs 115.68 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Sequentially, the company's consolidated net profit surged 69.87% while net sales jumped 37.05% in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax and exceptional items stood at Rs 19.07 crore in Q4 FY25, up 45.80% year-on-year and up 67.43% quarter-on-quarter. The company reported one time expense of Rs 7.09 crore in Q4 March 2024.

For the full year, adjusted net profit rose 36.99% to Rs 39.85 crore while net sales increased 20.52% to Rs 370.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. Profit before tax and exceptional items rose 42% year-on-year to Rs 54.14 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The company's net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 52.72 crore in FY25, higher than Rs 42.98 crore in FY24.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of manufacturing & trading in pharmaceuticals & allied products.

