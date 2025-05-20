Hindalco Inds Q4 PAT climbs 66% YoY to Rs 5,283 cr

Hindalco Industries' consolidated net profit jumped 66.45% to Rs 5,283 crore on 15.89% increase in revenue from operation to Rs 64,890 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 6,550 crore in Q4 FY25, up 58.37% YoY.

EBITDA stood at Rs 10,296 crore in Q4 FY25, recoding the growth of 42.98% compared with Rs 7,201 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company said that the outstanding results were driven by a strong performance by the Indian operations, supported by favourable macros and lower inputs costs. Despite headwinds, Novelis delivered a resilient performance with strong shipments in both the fourth quarter and the full year, led by robust demand for beverage packaging.

Revenue from Novelis stood at $4.6 billion in Q4 FY25, up 13% YoY driven by higher average aluminium prices. EBITDA / ton stood at $540 in Q4 FY25 as against $494 in Q4 FY24. Shipments rose 1% to 957 KT in Q4 FY25 compared with 951 Kt in Q4 FY24.

Aluminiuim Upstream division reported a 22% jump in revenue to Rs 10,311 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 8,469 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA per tonne was at $1,684 in Q4 FY25, up 74% YoY. During the quarter Downstream revenue stood at Rs 3,595 crore, up 23% YoY.

Revenue from Copper (India) increased 8% YoY to Rs 14,565 crore in Q4 FY25. Copper metal sales was at 135 KT in Q4 FY25, flat YoY.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 57.57% to Rs 16,001 crore on 10.43% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,38,496 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco Industries, said, Hindalco delivered an all-time high performance in FY25, driven by strong operational resilience, cost discipline, and continued momentum across all our businesses. Our Aluminium Upstream business in India remained a strong anchor, complemented by robust growth in the downstream business. The Copper business achieved a record EBITDA backed by strong valueadded product sales. Despite tighter scrap spreads, Novelis delivered a resilient performance through increased beverage can shipments.

Hindalco is poised to enter a phase of accelerated growth backed by robust resource security in bauxite and coal and strengthened by strategic investments across Aluminium and Copper. Our copper smelter expansion, e-waste recycling and copper value-added products, are progressing steadily, while in Specialty Alumina, we are scaling up with a differentiated, high-value portfolio."

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share of Rs 1 each for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders at the enduing annual general meeting.

Further, the companys board approved the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in EMMRL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Essel Mining & Industries (EMIL) for a consideration of Rs 48 Lakhs along with net debt value of Rs 1,131 crore, subject to approval of the shareholders along with requisite approvals from State Government and Central Government as may be applicable.

The proposed acquisition aims to meet the companys strategic objective of securing resources for its aluminium smelters.

Hindalco Industries is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils.

The scrip added 0.46% to Rs 661 on the BSE.

