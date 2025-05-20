Annual core sector growth moderates to 0.50% in April compared to 4.6% in previous month

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 0.5 per cent (provisional) in April, 2025 as compared to the Index in April, 2024. The production of Cement, Coal, Steel, Electricity and Natural Gas recorded positive growth in April, 2025. The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The latest data marked a sharp moderation compared to previous month when the index had clocked a surge of 4.6%.

The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for January 2025 was observed at 5.1 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to March, 2024-25 is 4.5 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries:

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 3.5 per cent in April, 2025 over April, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.1 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 2.8 per cent in April, 2025 over April, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.2 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 0.4 per cent in April, 2025 over April, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.2 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) declined by 4.5 per cent in April, 2025 over April, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 2.8 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) declined by 4.2 per cent in April, 2025 over April, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 2.9 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 3.0 per cent in April, 2025 over April, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 6.9 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.



Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 1.0 per cent in April, 2025 over April, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.2 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

