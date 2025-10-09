Home / Markets / Capital Market News / All-India Monsoon rainfall in September 15% above LPA and seventh highest since 2001

All-India Monsoon rainfall in September 15% above LPA and seventh highest since 2001

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
India Meteorological Department or IMD stated in a latest update that in September 2025, the country received 193.6 mm of rainfall, which is 15% above the Long Period Average (LPA) of 167.9 mm. The daily rainfall variation across the country during September 2025, along with the normal based on 1971-2020 data. Rainfall over All India (193.6 mm) was 7th highest since 2001 and 37th highest since 1901. IMD noted that rainfall over Northwest India in September 2025 was 134.2 mm, 6th highest since 2001 and 35th highest since 1901. Over Central India, total rainfall was 255.3 mm, marking 5th highest since 2001 and 16th highest since 1901. In contrast, East & Northeast India received 195.9 mm of rainfall which is 2nd lowest since 2001 and 6th lowest since 1901.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

