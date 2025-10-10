SpiceJet climbs on fleet expansion

SpiceJet jumped 5.92% to Rs 35.05 after the budget carrier announced the addition of three new aircraft to its operational fleet, marking the beginning of a large-scale winter expansion plan.

The induction includes an Airbus A340 wide-body jet and two Boeing 737s, which will start operations between October 10 and 11.

The move is part of SpiceJets broader strategy to ramp up capacity and meet the surge in travel demand during the upcoming festive and holiday season. The airline said a total of 20 aircraft are set to join its operational fleet between October and November under a damp lease model. In addition, four previously grounded planes will be brought back into service by mid-December.

With these additions, SpiceJet aims to more than double its operational fleet and triple its available seat kilometers (ASKM) this winter. The airline also plans to introduce new routes, increase flight frequencies, and expand its destination network. SpiceJet is a low-cost Indian airline. It is an IATA-IOSA certified carrier operating Boeing 737s and Q-400s, and a leading regional player under the UDAN scheme. On a consolidated basis, SpiceJet reported net loss of Rs 233.85 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 158.31 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales declined 35.62% YoY to Rs 1059.88 crore in Q1 June 2025.