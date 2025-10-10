Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Knowledge Marine bags Rs 127-cr order from IWAI

Knowledge Marine bags Rs 127-cr order from IWAI

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works secured a Rs 127.12 crore order from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for design and supply of dredgers and boats under the National Waterways-1 (Ganga) project.

The project involves the design, construction, and supply of four cutter suction dredgers, along with work and accommodation boats, as part of the Capacity Augmentation of National Waterways1 (River Ganga) initiative.

The contract will be executed in two phases within 18 months. In the first phase, two CSDs, two work boats, and two accommodation boats will be supplied within 14 months, while the remaining units will be delivered in the second phase within 18 months.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is engaged in providing dredging services, owning and operating marine craft, and repairing, maintaining, and refitting marine crafts and marine infrastructure. Its head office is in Mumbai, and operations are spread across major ports in the country through branch offices in Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Kandla, Vadinar, and Sittwe, Myanmar.

The company posted a 0.4% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 7.13 crore, driven by a 15.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 34.10 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Q1 FY25.

Shares of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works shed 0.15% to Rs 2,385.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBL Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Bank of Baroda rises for third consecutive session

Wipro Ltd spurts 1.39%, gains for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd spurts 0.49%, gains for fifth straight session

JSW Steel registers 17% YoY growth in Q2 FY26 steel production volume

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story