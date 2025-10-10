Knowledge Marine bags Rs 127-cr order from IWAI

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works secured a Rs 127.12 crore order from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for design and supply of dredgers and boats under the National Waterways-1 (Ganga) project.

The project involves the design, construction, and supply of four cutter suction dredgers, along with work and accommodation boats, as part of the Capacity Augmentation of National Waterways1 (River Ganga) initiative.

The contract will be executed in two phases within 18 months. In the first phase, two CSDs, two work boats, and two accommodation boats will be supplied within 14 months, while the remaining units will be delivered in the second phase within 18 months.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is engaged in providing dredging services, owning and operating marine craft, and repairing, maintaining, and refitting marine crafts and marine infrastructure. Its head office is in Mumbai, and operations are spread across major ports in the country through branch offices in Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Kandla, Vadinar, and Sittwe, Myanmar. The company posted a 0.4% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 7.13 crore, driven by a 15.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 34.10 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Q1 FY25. Shares of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works shed 0.15% to Rs 2,385.55 on the BSE.