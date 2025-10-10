Capacite Infra gains on bagging Rs 542-cr order from IIT Bombay

Capacite Infraprojects added 2.65% to Rs 287 after it has secured a prestigious order worth Rs 542.37 crore from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.
The contract involves the construction of fast track buildings on an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) design and build basis at the institutes Powai campus in Mumbai.
The project scope includes comprehensive construction and finishing works, water supply and sanitary installations, internal and external electrical systems, LAN, Wi-Fi, CCTV, fire-fighting and automatic fire alarm systems, public address systems, solar PV installations, telephone and data systems, lifts, HVAC, substation equipment, DG sets, underground water tanks, and external development including landscaping.
This order underlines IIT Bombay's confidence in Capacit'e Infraprojects expertise in delivering high-quality infrastructure projects within stringent timelines.
Rahul Katyal, MD, Capacit'e Infraprojects said: we are honoured to have been selected by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay for this significant project on a Design and Build basis. This order is a strong endorsement of our execution capabilities, technical expertise, and track record of delivering time-sensitive infrastructure solutions.
Capacit'e Infraprojects is primarily engaged in the EPC business and provides turnkey solutions for housing, high rises, super high rises, speciality buildings and urban infrastructure. The company offers these services to leading real-estate and government bodies in India.
The companys consolidated net profit tanked 14.5% to Rs 45.69 crore despite 3.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 589.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app