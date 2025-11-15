Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.20% to Rs 20.44 crore

Net Loss of Alliance Integrated Metaliks reported to Rs 23.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 20.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.4420.407.3432.89-16.69-9.80-23.86-17.25-23.75-17.25

