Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 31.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Panchsheel Organics declined 31.13% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.84% to Rs 25.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.3227.1813.8218.874.065.693.485.132.613.79

