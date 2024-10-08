Allied Digital soars after bagging Pune Safe City project

Allied Digital Services zoomed 10.78% to Rs 271.25 after the company announced that it has been awarded the Pune Safe City Project for total contract value of more than Rs 430 crore. As per the terms of the contract, the company would design, architect, integrate, implement, and customize a comprehensive set of solutions to enhance Pune's security infrastructure. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The six-year contract, in collaboration with the Pune Police and the Government of Maharashtra, Home Department, will result in the deployment of more than 4,000 artificial intelligence (AI) enabled cameras across 1,400-plus strategic locations throughout Pune city.

Nitin D Shah, CMD, Allied Digital, said: We are deeply honored to have been awarded the Pune Safe City Project, a city where our journey in the Smart Cities space began a decade ago.

This contract further solidifies Allied Digital's position as a pioneer and leader in delivering transformative solutions for Smart & Safe Cities Management to 14+ cities.

Allied Digital Services is a global IT transformation architect, with a track record for designing, developing, deploying and delivering end-to-end IT infrastructure services. The company's operations are spread in 70 countries across 5 continents.

More From This Section

The company's consolidated net profit rose 21.19% to Rs 10.41 crore on a 5.99% increase in sales to Rs 179.13 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News