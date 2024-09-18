HEG Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vakrangee Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 September 2024. Vakrangee Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp HEG Ltd surged 11.29% to Rs 2349.8 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 80054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5599 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd spiked 10.03% to Rs 23.04. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 83.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd soared 8.70% to Rs 581.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38302 shares in the past one month.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd rose 7.75% to Rs 2387.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38980 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7690 shares in the past one month.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd exploded 6.56% to Rs 207.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News