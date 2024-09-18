Auro Pharma arm gets EIR from USFDA for AP facility

Eugia Pharma Specialities, a stepdown subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US drug regulator for its manufacturing facility situated in Parawada Mandal, Andhra Pradesh.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) of the new injectable facility of Eugia Steriles, situated at Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli District in Andhra Pradesh, from 28 March 2024 to 5 April 2024. The unit has now received the EIR and the inspection is closed.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.

