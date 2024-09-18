Auro Pharma arm gets EIR from USFDA for AP facility

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Eugia Pharma Specialities, a stepdown subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US drug regulator for its manufacturing facility situated in Parawada Mandal, Andhra Pradesh.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) of the new injectable facility of Eugia Steriles, situated at Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli District in Andhra Pradesh, from 28 March 2024 to 5 April 2024. The unit has now received the EIR and the inspection is closed.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.

The pharma major reported 61.1% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 919.22 crore on a 9.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,457.65 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma fell 0.62% to currently trade at Rs 1,542.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

