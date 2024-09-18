Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vishnu Chemicals resumes operations at Visakhapatnam unit

Sep 18 2024
Vishnu Chemicals announced that it has resumed operations at Visakhapatnam plant, which was stopped for scheduled maintenance.

The company on 26 August 2024 informed that its Visakhapatnam plant had been stopped for scheduled maintenance from the same day onwards for about two weeks. The operations are resumed now.

Vishnu Chemicals manufactures a wide range of chemicals. The company's products include Sodium Dichromate, Potassium Dichromate, Basic Chromium Sulphate and Yellow Sodium Sulphate, Chromic Acid, White Sodium Sulphate, Saccharin and Sodium Saccharin.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 6.5% YoY to Rs 30.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 12.6% to Rs 337.44 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 299.74 crore in Q1 FY24.

Shares of Vishnu Chemicals rose 0.13% to Rs 397.90 on the BSE.

Sep 18 2024

