Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 18.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales decline 17.16% to Rs 14.97 crore

Net profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation declined 18.92% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.16% to Rs 14.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.12% to Rs 3.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 54.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.9718.07 -17 54.8847.68 15 OPM %15.9013.50 -13.0312.04 - PBDT1.771.99 -11 5.053.57 41 PBT1.421.80 -21 4.092.82 45 NP1.201.48 -19 3.432.38 44

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

