Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 18.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.16% to Rs 14.97 croreNet profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation declined 18.92% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.16% to Rs 14.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.12% to Rs 3.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 54.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News