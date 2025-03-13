Amarnath Securities announces its foray into content creation

With investment of Rs 100 cr in collaboration with filmmaker Dr. Deepak Singh

Amarnath Securities has received a fund aggregation mandate to invest Rs 100 crore in the media and entertainment sector, in collaboration with renowned author and filmmaker Dr. Deepak Singh.

This strategic investment marks Amarnath Securities' foray into content creation, with a focus on feature films, web series, and high-quality entertainment content. The initiative aligns with the company's diversification strategy and long-term vision for entering the rapidly growing media industry.

Dr. Deepak Singh, known for his critically acclaimed films Soorma, Tiger, and The Bad President, will lead the creative direction of this investment. The partnership will initially allocate Rs 100 crore towards content development, with the potential for additional funding based on post release collaborations and studio partnerships.

Chaten Patel, Executive Director of the Company, said, "In line with Company's vision under my leadership to enter into new business avenues, with a proposed surrender of NBFC license and after meeting several production houses and filmmakers, I was truly inspired by Dr. Deepak Singh's vision and storytelling skills, His ability to craft meaningful and inspirational narratives makes him the perfect creative partner. We are committed to supporting his content through this Rs 100 crore investment in the first phase, with further funding planned post-release collaborations and studio tie-ups."

