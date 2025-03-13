Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty scale above 22,500; PSU bank shares rally

Nifty scale above 22,500; PSU bank shares rally

Image
Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices traded with modest gains in the morning trade, supported by softer-than-expected inflation data from both the U.S. and India, which eased investor concerns. The Nifty traded above the 22,500 level. PSU bank shares rallied after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 257.99 points or 0.35% to 74,295.93. The Nifty 50 index added 74.50 points or 0.33% to 22,545.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.40%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,195 shares rose and 1,269 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 1.10% to 5,822.65. The index dropped 1.08% in the past trading session.

Bank of Baroda (up 2.49%), Union Bank of India (up 1.40%), Bank of India (up 1.21%), State Bank of India (up 1.15%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.87%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.84%), Canara Bank (up 0.84%), UCO Bank (up 0.67%), Central Bank of India (up 0.60%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.45%) advanced.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: SBI, ICICI Bank lift Sensex; Nifty above 22,500; Nifty Midcap & Smallcap in green

VA Tech share price rises 2% on bagging orders of Rs 360-cr from GAIL, IOCL

G R Infraprojects share price hits 52-week low on ex-dividend date; details

FEMA reviews migrant shelter aid, says smuggling laws were violated

Indian Bank extends fall into 2nd day, hits 2-month low; down 10% in 4 days

Stocks in Spotlight:

Jubilant Pharmova rose 0.35%. The company received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with voluntary action indicated (VAI) for its subsidiarys oral formulations facility in Maryland.

Yatra Online rallied 3.11% after the company informed that Rohan Purshottamdas Mittal, chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, has resigned to pursue new opportunities.

Firstsource Solutions shed 0.70%. The company announced that its subsidiary, Firstsource Group, USA Inc. has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Firstsource Solutions Limited Colombia S.A.S.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers trade with tiny gains; breadth negative

Ola Electric announces Holi flash sale offers on its S1 range of e-scooters

Nazara Technologies COO Sudhir Kamath resigns

Lok Sabha passes Oilfield Amendment Bill to boost energy sector and investor confidence

BSNL, MTNL earn Rs 12,985 crore from asset monetization

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story