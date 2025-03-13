Nifty scale above 22,500; PSU bank shares rally

The key equity indices traded with modest gains in the morning trade, supported by softer-than-expected inflation data from both the U.S. and India, which eased investor concerns. The Nifty traded above the 22,500 level. PSU bank shares rallied after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 257.99 points or 0.35% to 74,295.93. The Nifty 50 index added 74.50 points or 0.33% to 22,545.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.40%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,195 shares rose and 1,269 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 1.10% to 5,822.65. The index dropped 1.08% in the past trading session.

Bank of Baroda (up 2.49%), Union Bank of India (up 1.40%), Bank of India (up 1.21%), State Bank of India (up 1.15%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.87%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.84%), Canara Bank (up 0.84%), UCO Bank (up 0.67%), Central Bank of India (up 0.60%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.45%) advanced.

Also Read

Stocks in Spotlight:

Jubilant Pharmova rose 0.35%. The company received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with voluntary action indicated (VAI) for its subsidiarys oral formulations facility in Maryland.

Yatra Online rallied 3.11% after the company informed that Rohan Purshottamdas Mittal, chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, has resigned to pursue new opportunities.

Firstsource Solutions shed 0.70%. The company announced that its subsidiary, Firstsource Group, USA Inc. has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Firstsource Solutions Limited Colombia S.A.S.

