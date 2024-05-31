Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amarnath Securities standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Amarnath Securities standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Amarnath Securities rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.15% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.100.10 0 0.410.38 8 OPM %80.0050.00 -70.7360.53 - PBDT0.080.04 100 0.260.20 30 PBT0.080.04 100 0.260.20 30 NP0.060.04 50 0.190.13 46

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

