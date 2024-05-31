Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KMF Builders & Developers standalone net profit declines 36.84% in the March 2024 quarter

KMF Builders &amp; Developers standalone net profit declines 36.84% in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales decline 94.20% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of KMF Builders & Developers declined 36.84% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 94.20% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.84% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 782.02% to Rs 20.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.69 -94 20.112.28 782 OPM %-475.0028.99 -1.5912.28 - PBDT0.200.24 -17 0.740.54 37 PBT0.190.22 -14 0.650.47 38 NP0.120.19 -37 0.480.31 55

