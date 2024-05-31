Sales decline 94.20% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of KMF Builders & Developers declined 36.84% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 94.20% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.84% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 782.02% to Rs 20.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

0.040.6920.112.28-475.0028.991.5912.280.200.240.740.540.190.220.650.470.120.190.480.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News