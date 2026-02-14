Ambassador Intra Holdings standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 1.75 croreNet profit of Ambassador Intra Holdings rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.750 0 OPM %6.860 -PBDT0.120.01 1100 PBT0.120.01 1100 NP0.120.01 1100
