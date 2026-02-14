Associate Sponsors

Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit declines 12.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 24.18 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Goldorna House declined 12.43% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 24.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales24.1822.16 9 OPM %23.4930.46 -PBDT3.684.90 -25 PBT3.684.85 -24 NP3.103.54 -12

