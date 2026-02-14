Associate Sponsors

Chandni Machines standalone net profit rises 4525.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Chandni Machines rose 4525.00% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales048.23 -100 OPM %00.35 -PBDT1.930.14 1279 PBT1.830.10 1730 NP1.850.04 4525

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

