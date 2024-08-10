AMD Industries standalone net profit rises 374.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.78% to Rs 95.48 croreNet profit of AMD Industries rose 374.68% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.78% to Rs 95.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales95.48101.34 -6 OPM %12.226.94 -PBDT9.174.60 99 PBT5.011.11 351 NP3.750.79 375
