AMD Industries standalone net profit rises 374.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.78% to Rs 95.48 crore

Net profit of AMD Industries rose 374.68% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.78% to Rs 95.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.95.48101.3412.226.949.174.605.011.113.750.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp