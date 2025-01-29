Ami Organics edge higher after PAT soars 155% YoY to Rs 45 crore in Q3 FY25

Ami Organics surged 10.77% to Rs 2,085 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 155.13% to Rs 45.44 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 17.81 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 65.21% to Rs 274.98 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 166.44 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses grew by 45.87% YoY to Rs 213.32 crore during the quarter. Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 21.66 crore (up 34.28% YoY). The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 157.21 crore (up 82.52% YoY).

Profit before tax stood at Rs 633.34 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a growth of 167.19% as against Rs 237.03 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 68.70 crore in Q3 FY25, recording the growth of 159.24% as compared with Rs 26.50 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin improved by 25% during the quarter as compared with 15.9% posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Naresh Patel, executive chairman & MD, Ami Organics, said: "I am delighted to share that in the first nine months of FY25, we achieved revenue of X698 crore, nearly equalling the revenue from operations of the entire previous financial year.

In Q3FY25 alone, we delivered an impressive 65.2% year-on-year growth, achieving X275 crore in revenue from operations. This performance was driven by a strong ramp-up in our CDMO business and consistent growth in advanced pharmaceutical intermediates.

Our pipeline of CDMO projects is progressing well, with several initiatives nearing commercialization by FY26, solidifying the foundation for sustained long-term growth. Ongoing discussions with innovators and partners remain highly encouraging, and we are confident that the CDMO segment will see exponential growth in the coming years.

With improved visibility for Q4, I am pleased to revise our FY25 growth guidance upward from 30% to 35%. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering consistent progress, embracing adaptability, and seizing new opportunities that ensure sustainable and impactful growth.

Ami Organics is engaged in the business of drugs, intermediate chemicals, and related activities.

