BHEL soars as PAT zooms 123% YoY to Rs 135 crore in Q3 FY25

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) jumped 4.29% to Rs 195.45 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 123.34% to Rs 134.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 60.31 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 32.21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,277.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 178.75 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 111.56% from Rs 84.49 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses increased 30.46% YoY to Rs 7,224.51 crore in the December 2024 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 4,894.91 crore (up 21.54%), while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 1,482.03 crore (up 2.77% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from the power business stood at Rs 5,588.45 crore (up 31.99% YoY) and revenue from industry stood at Rs 1,688.64 crore (up 32.97% YoY) during the period under review.

