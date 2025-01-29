Syrma SGS sizzles after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 530 cr

Syrma SGS Technology surged 18.96% to Rs 500 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 161% to Rs 530 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 203 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 22.5% YoY to Rs 869.2 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 65.7 crore in Q3 FY25 , steeply higher than Rs 27 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA increased 96.5% to Rs 101.3 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 51.6 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 11.4% in Q3 FY25 as against 7.2% in Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, export revenue accounted for 23% of revenue from operations.

Total expenses rose 19.36% to Rs 825.79 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 643.24 crore (up 10.19% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 45.24 crore (up 18.9% YoY).

As on 31 December 2024, total cash & equivalents stood at Rs 412.4 crore while net debt stood at Rs 685.3 crore.

Syrma SGS Technology is a technology-focused engineering and design company specializing in precision manufacturing for diverse end-use industries. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing various electronic sub-assemblies, assemblies and box builds, disk drives, memory modules, power supplies / adapters, fiber optic assemblies, magnetic induction coils and RFID products and other electronic products.

