Volumes jump at JSW Energy Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
JM Financial Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 January 2025.

JSW Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 4.49 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74777 shares. The stock dropped 7.33% to Rs.467.05. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd witnessed volume of 4.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94627 shares. The stock dropped 3.84% to Rs.102.80. Volumes stood at 66116 shares in the last session.

Apar Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 39322 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8491 shares. The stock dropped 4.41% to Rs.6,861.00. Volumes stood at 55714 shares in the last session.

NMDC Steel Ltd notched up volume of 7.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.64% to Rs.41.15. Volumes stood at 5.07 lakh shares in the last session.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 18206 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6151 shares. The stock dropped 1.16% to Rs.1,040.25. Volumes stood at 7429 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

