Amin Tannery standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.58% to Rs 9.76 crore

Net profit of Amin Tannery declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 30.58% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.7614.066.056.050.270.400.090.140.070.11

