Amines & Plasticizers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rico Auto Industries Ltd, Transrail Lighting Ltd, Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd and Northern Spirits Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 January 2025.

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 339.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 45881 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3144 shares in the past one month.

Rico Auto Industries Ltd soared 15.31% to Rs 95.74. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32760 shares in the past one month.

Transrail Lighting Ltd surged 10.02% to Rs 622.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd added 9.99% to Rs 31.71. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33282 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13286 shares in the past one month.

Northern Spirits Ltd gained 9.98% to Rs 213.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63083 shares in the past one month.

