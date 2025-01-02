Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd and Sammaan Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 January 2025.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd surged 7.71% to Rs 959.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25320 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd spiked 6.44% to Rs 74.03. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Eicher Motors Ltd soared 6.32% to Rs 5194.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16367 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4848 shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd added 5.66% to Rs 444.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68541 shares in the past one month.

Sammaan Capital Ltd jumped 5.29% to Rs 161.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

