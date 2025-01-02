Eicher Motors hits life high as motorcycle sales grow 25% YoY in December

Eicher Motors surged 6.62% to Rs 5,208.90 after the company reported 25% jump in total motorcycle sales to 79,466 units in December 2024 from 63,387 units sold in December 2023.

While the sales of models with engine capacity up to 350cc grew by 25% to 69,476 units, sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc increased by 25% to 9,990 units in December 2024 as compared with December 2023.

The international business division recorded sales of 11,575 units in December 2024, up 90% on a YoY basis.

B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, "As 2024 draws to a close, we reflect on a truly remarkable year for us at Royal Enfield. Weve launched some category-defining motorcycles through the year and it is encouraging to see the response to our recently launched motorcycles both in India and international markets. As we gear up for 2025, we are looking forward to sustaining our growth momentum and continue inspiring our riding community across the globe with Pure Motorcycling initiatives across the board."

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 8.27% to Rs 1,100.33 crore on a 3.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,186.38 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip hit an all-time high of Rs 5,226.05 in todays intraday session.

