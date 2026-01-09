Amit Shah calls for mission mode counter terror operations to achieve terror free J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said counter-terror operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and financing must continue in mission mode to achieve a terror free Jammu and Kashmir. Chairing a high level security review meeting, he asked security agencies to remain alert and work in close coordination to sustain the gains made after the abrogation of Article 370. Shah said the government, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, remains committed to lasting peace in the Union Territory and reiterated its zero tolerance policy, adding that sustained efforts have significantly weakened the terror ecosystem in J&K.

