Volumes soar at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

Blue Dart Express Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 January 2026.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 87.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1887 shares. The stock lost 1.10% to Rs.3,455.70. Volumes stood at 1699 shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd registered volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7176 shares. The stock rose 0.18% to Rs.5,405.00. Volumes stood at 1616 shares in the last session.

Mastek Ltd registered volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19847 shares. The stock slipped 0.90% to Rs.2,046.05. Volumes stood at 1111 shares in the last session. Tech Mahindra Ltd clocked volume of 2.06 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26462 shares. The stock gained 1.10% to Rs.1,594.90. Volumes stood at 62031 shares in the last session. Whirlpool of India Ltd notched up volume of 2.74 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38484 shares. The stock slipped 0.14% to Rs.862.25. Volumes stood at 13916 shares in the last session.