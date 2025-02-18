Amit Shah reviews implementation of new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting in New Delhi to assess the implementation of new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir, attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and senior officials.

The discussion focused on law enforcement, prisons, prosecution, and forensics under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which replaced colonial-era laws on July 1 last year.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the need for public awareness regarding these legal changes. The Home Ministry continues to monitor the implementation to ensure effective enforcement in the Union Territory.

