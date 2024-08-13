Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit declines 34.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.55% to Rs 83.74 croreNet profit of Amrutanjan Health Care declined 34.09% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 83.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 77.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales83.7477.86 8 OPM %4.249.17 -PBDT7.9410.81 -27 PBT6.359.42 -33 NP4.627.01 -34
