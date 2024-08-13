Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Japan's Nikkei outperforms in catch-up trade

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Asian stocks moved in a tight range before ending on a mixed note Tuesday as investors awaited a slew of key U.S. economic data this week for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.

Gold dipped ahead of closely watched U.S. producer and consumer price inflation data due this week. Oil prices traded lower in Asian trading after climbing more than 3 percent in the overnight U.S. trading session amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Japanese markets logged strong gains to extend a rebound from late last week following hawkish signals from the Bank of Japan. The Nikkei average jumped 3.45 percent to 36,232.51 while the broader Topix index surged 2.83 percent to 2,553.55.

Exporters benefited from a softer yen, with automakers Nissan, Honda Motor and Toyota Motor climbing 2-3 percent.

Technology stocks including Tokyo Electron, Screen Holdings and Advantest surged 6-8 percent after Nvidia Corp. boosted the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index. Technology investor SoftBank Group rallied 3.8 percent.

Japan's producer price inflation accelerated slightly in July to the highest level in nearly a year, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.

The producer price index climbed 3.0 percent year-over-year in July, following a 2.9 percent rise in June. On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.3 percent in July after rising 0.2 percent in June.

Japan's machine tool orders increased for the third straight month in July on the back of a surge in foreign demand, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed on Tuesday.

Machine tool orders climbed 8.4 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 9.7 percent gain in the previous month.

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

