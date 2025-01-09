Sundram Fasteners Ltd Spurts 1.96%

Sundram Fasteners Ltd has lost 7.23% over last one month compared to 1.57% fall in BSE Auto index and 4.05% drop in the SENSEX

Sundram Fasteners Ltd rose 1.96% today to trade at Rs 1068. The BSE Auto index is up 0.35% to quote at 52952.28. The index is down 1.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apollo Tyres Ltd increased 0.72% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd added 0.71% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 25.61 % over last one year compared to the 9.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd has lost 7.23% over last one month compared to 1.57% fall in BSE Auto index and 4.05% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3481 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1504.1 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1002.05 on 15 Mar 2024.

