Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundram Fasteners Ltd Spurts 1.96%

Sundram Fasteners Ltd Spurts 1.96%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sundram Fasteners Ltd has lost 7.23% over last one month compared to 1.57% fall in BSE Auto index and 4.05% drop in the SENSEX

Sundram Fasteners Ltd rose 1.96% today to trade at Rs 1068. The BSE Auto index is up 0.35% to quote at 52952.28. The index is down 1.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apollo Tyres Ltd increased 0.72% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd added 0.71% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 25.61 % over last one year compared to the 9.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd has lost 7.23% over last one month compared to 1.57% fall in BSE Auto index and 4.05% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3481 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1504.1 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1002.05 on 15 Mar 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aether Industries to resume operations at its manufacturing facility II

Sona BLW Precision Forgings update on change in shareholding

NMDC announces prices of iron ore effective 09 Jan

Trading may be choppy on mixed Asian cues

GIFT Nifty signals a positive start

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story