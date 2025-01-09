Aether Industries to resume operations at its manufacturing facility II

Aether Industries announced that the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), through its communication received today, has revoked the closure order issued on 29 November 2023, following the fire incident, for Manufacturing Facility II. Consequently, the facility is now approved for 100% resumption of operations.

The Company will commence full-capacity operations at Manufacturing Facility II upon ensuring compliance with the stipulated conditions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News