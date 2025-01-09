Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aether Industries to resume operations at its manufacturing facility II

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Aether Industries announced that the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), through its communication received today, has revoked the closure order issued on 29 November 2023, following the fire incident, for Manufacturing Facility II. Consequently, the facility is now approved for 100% resumption of operations.

The Company will commence full-capacity operations at Manufacturing Facility II upon ensuring compliance with the stipulated conditions.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

