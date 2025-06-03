Anant Raj Ltd Spikes 1.75%

Anant Raj Ltd has added 31% over last one month compared to 11.34% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.23% rise in the SENSEX

Anant Raj Ltd rose 1.75% today to trade at Rs 589.95. The BSE Realty index is up 0.87% to quote at 7600. The index is up 11.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 1.12% and Macrotech Developers Ltd added 0.84% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 10.04 % over last one year compared to the 6.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 21848 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.46 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 947.25 on 08 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 318.6 on 04 Jun 2024.