RITES emerges L1 bidder for a Gujarat Urban Development Company project

RITES is the lowest bidder (L-1) in the financial bid of the QCBS tender floated by Gujarat Urban Development Company for Appointment of TPI agency for WSS/UGD/STP projects under Amrut 2.0/SJMMSVY under GUDC for ULBs of Gujarat.

The order is subject to award after the due process of scrutiny and overall evaluation (technical and financial) by the Gujarat Urban Development Company as per the requisite requirements mentioned in the tender documents. The estimated value of the bid is Rs. 28.50 crore excluding GST.

