GIFT Nifty signals a negative start

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty June 2025 futures were trading 47 points lower in early trade, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 2,589.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,313.76 crore in the Indian equity market on 2 June 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 8219.15 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

US Dow Jones futures were down 108 points, signaling a weak start for Wall Street.

Most Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains across all three major U.S. stock indices, despite ongoing global trade tensions. South Korean markets remained closed due to polling day. China responded to U.S. allegations of violating a temporary trade agreement, stating that the United States had failed to uphold its side of the deal. The exchange highlights increasing strain in trade negotiations between the two countries. Separately, the European Union criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to raise steel tariffs to 50%, arguing that the move could disrupt ongoing EU-U.S. trade discussions. An EU spokesperson reportedly indicated that the bloc is prepared to implement countermeasures if necessary.

China's Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) declined to 48.3 in May from 50.4 in April, marking its first drop below the 50-point threshold, indicating contraction, since September of the previous year. In the U.S., stock indices closed higher on Monday, supported by gains in technology stocks and a surge in the energy sector following a rise in oil prices. Domestic steel and aluminum stocks also climbed on expectations of benefits from potential tariff increases. The S&P 500 rose 0.41%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.67%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.08%. Domestic Market: Equity benchmarks ended marginally lower Monday as global trade jitters resurfaced after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at hiking tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to 50%, effective June 4. The Nifty closed below the 24,750 mark. Losses in metal and IT stocks outweighed the optimism sparked by upbeat domestic economic data. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 77.26 points or 0.09% to 81,373.75. The Nifty 50 index fell 34.10 points or 0.14% to 24,716.60.