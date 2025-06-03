Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports records 17% YoY increase in handled cargo volume for May'25

Adani Ports records 17% YoY increase in handled cargo volume for May'25

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said that it has handled cargo volume of 41.8 MMT (up 17% YoY) during the month of May 2025, led by containers (up 22% YoY) and dry cargo (up 17% YoY).

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, APSEZ has handled 79.3 MMT of total cargo (up 10% YoY), led by containers (up 21% YoY).

During May25, logistics rail volumes stood at 0.06 million TEUs (up 13% YoY) and general purpose wagon investment scheme (GPWIS) volume was at 2.01 MMT (up 4% YoY).

For YTD May 2025, logistics rail volumes stood at 0.12 million TEUs (up 15% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 3.8 MMT (up 4% YoY).

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest private port operator in India with capacity of 633 MMT and handled 450 MMT cargo in fiscal 2025. APSEZ operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports/terminals with international presence at 4 global ports/terminals. Along with its port operations, it has its wide logistics network and offers various port based marine services to its owned ports/terminals as well as other ports.

The scrip fell 2.50% to currently trade at Rs 1431.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

