Adani Ports records 17% YoY increase in handled cargo volume for May'25

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said that it has handled cargo volume of 41.8 MMT (up 17% YoY) during the month of May 2025, led by containers (up 22% YoY) and dry cargo (up 17% YoY).

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, APSEZ has handled 79.3 MMT of total cargo (up 10% YoY), led by containers (up 21% YoY).

During May25, logistics rail volumes stood at 0.06 million TEUs (up 13% YoY) and general purpose wagon investment scheme (GPWIS) volume was at 2.01 MMT (up 4% YoY).

For YTD May 2025, logistics rail volumes stood at 0.12 million TEUs (up 15% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 3.8 MMT (up 4% YoY).