Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anant Raj Ltd Surges 1.06%

Anant Raj Ltd Surges 1.06%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Anant Raj Ltd has lost 4.54% over last one month compared to 7.6% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.04% rise in the SENSEX

Anant Raj Ltd gained 1.06% today to trade at Rs 544. The BSE Realty index is up 0.68% to quote at 7140.42. The index is down 7.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 0.98% and Sobha Ltd added 0.96% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 11.98 % over last one year compared to the 1.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Anant Raj Ltd has lost 4.54% over last one month compared to 7.6% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.04% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 793 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 947.25 on 08 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 366.15 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR hovers around three week high; Dollar rebound could weigh

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty above 25,050 mark

India's eight core industries index rises 2% in July

Tech Sell-Off Drags Nasdaq Lower as Global Markets End Mixed Ahead of Fed Speech

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story