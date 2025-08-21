India's eight core industries index rises 2% in July

According to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 2.0% (provisional) in July, 2025 as compared to the Index in July, 2024.

The production of Steel, Cement, Fertilizer and Electricity recorded positive growth in July, 2025. The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for June 2025 was observed at 2.2%.

Coal production (weight: 10.33%) declined by 12.3% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 3.1% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98%) declined by 1.3% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.7% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88%) declined by 3.2% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.6% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04%) declined by 1.0% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.3% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63%) increased by 2.0% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.2% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Steel production (weight: 17.92%) increased by 12.8% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 8.5% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.