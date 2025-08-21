India's eight core industries index rises 2% in July

The production of Steel, Cement, Fertilizer and Electricity recorded positive growth in July, 2025. The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for June 2025 was observed at 2.2%.
Coal production (weight: 10.33%) declined by 12.3% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 3.1% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98%) declined by 1.3% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.7% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88%) declined by 3.2% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.6% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04%) declined by 1.0% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.3% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63%) increased by 2.0% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.2% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Steel production (weight: 17.92%) increased by 12.8% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 8.5% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Cement production (weight: 5.37%) increased by 11.7% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Electricity generation (weight: 19.85%) increased by 0.5% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.0% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app