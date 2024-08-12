Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 29.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.41% to Rs 480.02 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars declined 29.72% to Rs 14.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.41% to Rs 480.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 491.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.480.02491.862.308.1837.9947.6118.8629.3314.8021.06

