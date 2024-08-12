Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 29.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Sales decline 2.41% to Rs 480.02 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars declined 29.72% to Rs 14.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.41% to Rs 480.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 491.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales480.02491.86 -2 OPM %2.308.18 -PBDT37.9947.61 -20 PBT18.8629.33 -36 NP14.8021.06 -30

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

