Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.10% to Rs 6.53 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 17.92% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.535.22 25 OPM %-3.37-17.24 -PBDT5.313.54 50 PBT5.053.40 49 NP4.083.46 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Will hand over probe to CBI if police fail to solve RG Kar case by Sunday, says Bengal CM

Heavy rain continues to lash Himachal Pradesh, 338 roads closed: Officials

FirstCry IPO listing price prediction: GMP hints 18% gain on debut; Details

Dr Reddy's Labs shares drop after US FDA gives VIA tag to Vizag facilities

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts post initial Hindenburg jolt; Nifty atop 24,400, pvt banks gain

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story