Angel One announces key business performance for Feb'25

Angel One recorded 1.5% increase in client base to 30.58 million in month of February 2025 compared to 30.13 million in January 2025. On YoY basis, the company's client base rose 42.7%.

Average client funding book rose to Rs 4,053 crore in February 2025, recording a MoM decline of 3.5% and YoY growth of 99.1%.

Overall average daily turnover (ADTO) stood at Rs 29,58,000 crore in February 2025, recording a MoM decline of 4% and YoY decline of 34.5%.

ADTO in F&O segment stood at Rs 28,88,000 crore in February 2025, recording a MoM decline of 4.1% and YoY decline of 35.4%.

Cash ADTO stood at Rs 5,700 crore in February 2025, recording a MoM decline of 11.9% and YoY decline of 29.3%.

Commodity ADTO stood at Rs 64,300 in February 2025, recording a MoM decline of 1.9% and YoY growth of 91.3%.

