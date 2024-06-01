S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.25% to Rs 35.28 croreNet profit of S.M. Gold rose 42.86% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.25% to Rs 35.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.21% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.23% to Rs 62.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
