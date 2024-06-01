Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 47.25% to Rs 35.28 crore

Net profit of S.M. Gold rose 42.86% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.25% to Rs 35.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.21% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.23% to Rs 62.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales35.2823.96 47 62.2550.93 22 OPM %0.54-2.21 -2.281.37 - PBDT0.320.40 -20 1.381.45 -5 PBT0.300.38 -21 1.351.42 -5 NP0.400.28 43 1.191.07 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

BSE SME IPO of Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry subscribed 25.03 times

Broader market outperforms; media shares in demand

BSE SME Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry makes strong debut

Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; consumer durables advance

Blinged Lifestyle Launched its official Website: Making it Easier for Every Woman to Purchase their Desired Fashion Jewelry Online

Jatalia Global Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 280.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Atul Auto's sales in May 2024 rises more than 2x to 2,331 units

TVS Motor total sales climb 12% YoY in May'24

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra auto sales increase by 17% in May'24

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story