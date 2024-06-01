Atul Auto's sales in May 2024 rises more than 2x to 2,331 units

Atul Auto said that it has recorded sales of 2,331 units of autovehicles in May 2024, which is an increase of 111.72% as compared with the sales of 1,101 units recorded in May 2023.

The companys total sales for the April and May 2024-25 period have been 4,023 units (up 121.53% YoY).

Atul Auto is leading three wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range - diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG and electric.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 38.80% to Rs 5.33 crore on a 6.37% increase in sales to Rs 158.17 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.

The scrip had advanced 0.55% to end at Rs 511.50 on the BSE on Friday.

