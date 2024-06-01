Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul Auto's sales in May 2024 rises more than 2x to 2,331 units

Atul Auto's sales in May 2024 rises more than 2x to 2,331 units

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Atul Auto said that it has recorded sales of 2,331 units of autovehicles in May 2024, which is an increase of 111.72% as compared with the sales of 1,101 units recorded in May 2023.

The companys total sales for the April and May 2024-25 period have been 4,023 units (up 121.53% YoY).

Atul Auto is leading three wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range - diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG and electric.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 38.80% to Rs 5.33 crore on a 6.37% increase in sales to Rs 158.17 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.

The scrip had advanced 0.55% to end at Rs 511.50 on the BSE on Friday.

